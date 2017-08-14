Namibia: Mothers Advised to Be Honest When Applying for Child Grants

Gender equality ministry has urged mothers to be honest when registering their children for vulnerability grants.

Speaking at a community meeting in the Tobias Hainyeko constituency in Windhoek on Saturday, the ministry's administrative officer Amos Boois said some mothers register their children for vulnerability grants using false information. This, he said, include mothers claiming not to know the whereabouts of the father, or that the father is unemployed.

Boois emphasised that vulnerability grants are given to children whose parents don't have a source of income, or whose income is less than N$1 000.

"What some mothers are doing is unacceptable. It is a crime to pretend that fathers are not supporting their children while it is not the case, just to get money from the ministry," he stated.

He added that some working mothers apply for the grant even when they earn above the N$1 000 thresholds, while some do not even live with their children.

Boois said a mother who does not live with her child should not apply for the grant; the people taking care of the child should apply. "You find that some children are staying with their grandparents at the village, and yet some mothers who are in Windhoek apply for the grant."

On a monthly basis and after investigations, the ministry rejects about 30 applications. Mothers who registered their children with false information and are found guilty will have to pay the money back, Boois stressed. The ministry offers four types of grants to orphans and vulnerable children. These are the maintenance grant, foster parent grant, special maintenance grant, and the one for vulnerable children.

The number of orphans and vulnerable children benefitting from the grant system as of March 2017 total 285 431 in all four categories. Each beneficiary receives N$250 per month.

Nampa