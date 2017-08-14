South Africa: Hope for Imizamo Yethu Residents

Human Settlements Minister Lindiwe Sisulu and the leadership of the Western Cape have committed to fast tracking housing plans at the Imizamo Yethu informal settlement.

"Officials must move with speed to implement both short and long term plans, with emphasis on ensuring that families are housed in decent and humane [conditions] at all times. This situation is not normal and all resources must be made available to fast track all plans", said Minister Sisulu.

The Minister, together with Western Cape Human Settlements MEC Bonginkosi Madikizela, and Cape Town Mayor Patricia De Lille held a meeting on Friday. They directed officials from the three spheres of government and the Housing Development Agency to fast track the implementation of both the temporary and long term plans for the Imizamo Yethu and Hout Bay areas.

Minister Sisulu and the Western Cape provincial government received an update during a meeting on the implementation of the short and long term housing plans following the fires that ravaged the area this year. Over 1 000 families were placed in temporary emergency accommodation.

The political principals tasked officials to meet urgently with all stakeholders and finalise a detailed plan.

"By next week, we must receive a report from officials and we would like to have a meeting with the community leaders as soon as possible to share with them the revised plans and commitment to provide a short and long term housing solution in this area," said the Minister.