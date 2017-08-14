13 August 2017

Daily Maverick (Johannesburg)

South Africa: The DA Will Do What Is Right, Not What Is Popular

analysis By Mmusi Maimane

The DA has a duty to the people of this country, and we will continue to perform this duty regardless of the odds of success, and regardless of the popularity of our actions among critical voices.

OnTuesday 8 August, the ANC in Parliament rejected the DA's Motion of No Confidence in President Zuma by 198 votes to 177. Roughly 40 ANC Members of Parliament voted to fire Zuma, but still the overwhelming majority of ANC MPs supported the President again and kept him in office. They did this despite the clear damage Zuma is doing to South Africa with every passing day that he remains in office.

The story of the Zuma presidency is written in rising unemployment, deepening poverty, and the evil of corruption and state capture. That the ANC continues to protect this President is evidence enough that Jacob Zuma is merely a symptom of the venality that now defines the ANC.

It is clear that the South African public has lost confidence in Jacob Zuma and is fast losing confidence in the party that sustains him in power. We had continued to hope that the ANC would do the right thing and fire Zuma. But now that...

