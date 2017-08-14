14 August 2017

Shabait.com (Asmara)

Eritrea: NCEA Annual Conference Concludes

Asmara — The National Council of Eritrean Americans annual conference that was held from 8 to 11 August in Seattle under the theme "Engagement of Generations for Developmental Partnership" concluded with enthusiasm.

In a message he sent from Asmara, Mr. Yemane Ghebreab, head of Political Affairs at the PFDJ, congratulated the participants for successfully concluding the conference.

In the same vein, Mr. Berhane Ghebrehiwet, Charge d'Affairs at the Eritrean Embassy in the United States, provided detailed briefings on the objective situation in the homeland and called for strengthening participation in the national development endeavors.

Following extensive discussions on the reports presented, the participants reiterated readiness to strengthen organizational capacity of the national associations and participation in the national development drives.

According to report, different representatives of the national associations from across the United States and invited guests participated in the congress.

