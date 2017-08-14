Eritrea: Ministry of Education Conducts Assessment Meeting

Asmara — The Central region branch of the Ministry of Education has conducted an assessment meeting on 11 August focusing on maintaining the achievements registered and learn from the shortcomings encountered.

In the meeting in which Mr. Semere Russom, Minister of the Education, was present, Mr. Belai Habtegabir, branch head of the ministry, indicated that a total of 88.7% of the students in the Central region have passed to the next level in the 2016/2017 academic year and thorough evaluation will be conducted with a view to promote the teaching and learning process.

According to papers presented at the event, it was reported that 75 students from the Central region have scored full marks (4 points) in this year's National School Leaving Examination and that from the 5,211 students that participated in the matriculation exam 3,182 have scored passing marks.

Extensive discussions were also conducted on a number of issues pertaining to the sport, cultural and health activities as well as Students' Summer Work program among others.

Participants of the meeting made recommendations on various issues.

In the same vein, Mr. Kaleab Tesfaselassie, D. G. of Social Services in the Central region called for joint efforts to advance the teaching and learning process in an enhanced manner.