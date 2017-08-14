14 August 2017

Sudan News Agency (Khartoum)

Sudan: President of the Republic Back Home

Khartoum — President of the Republic, Field Marshal Omer Al-Bashir returned home , Sunday evening, after paying a several-day unofficial visit to Kingdom of Morocco where he was accompanied by Director of his Offices and Minister Minister, Hatim Hassan Bakheet.

He was received at Khartoum Airport by the First Vice-President of the Republic and National Prime Minister, Gen. Bakri Hassan Salih and a number of ministers and senior government officials.

During his visit , President Al-Bashir met with the Custodian of the Two Holy Mosques, King Salman bin Abdul-Aziz at his residence in Tanja and tackled with him bilateral relations and issues of common interests.

