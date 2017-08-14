Ethiopia: Investing More to Modernize Printing Sector

analysis

To cope up with the government's Educational Quality Program and distribute one book for one student, the Educational Material Production and Distribution Enterprise has imported state-of-the-art machines. It is gearing up to replace its black-and-white printing machines with entire color printing machineries. To breathe-life in and modernize the printing sector, the enterprise is investing huge amount of money, said vice general executive officer of the enterprise Habtamu Belete,approached by The Ethiopian Herald.

According to Habtamu, the Enterprise's current chemical and apparatus supply has displayed an unprecedented upswing in quality. He said that the enterprise is distributing the chemicals and apparatuses to different schools in concert with the Educational Bureaus.

The production capacity of the enterprise aligned with the strategic plan and its profit have tremendously increased over the years, noted Habtamu.

Though the performance of the enterprise heightened up throughout the years, it has been facing some challenges as well. "There is a high skill gap in the sector due to lack of printing technology schools. Most of our employees develop skills the hardest way through trial and error," he said. To expand the technology, Habtamu mentioned that the enterprise offers maintenance and operation training for its employees.

He also stated that lack of foreign currency proves the enterprise's major challenge. The problem is drawing the enterprise back from importing additional ultra-modern machineries.

Bedlu Sebros, Printing and Publishing Executive officer said that "When people publish their books outside Ethiopia, they do not pay tax, but enterprises like ours are hamstrung by high tax imposition while importing paper. In emerging successful in the printing industry having a red-hot competition, the challenge is critically affecting local enterprises."

It goes without saying the publication of quality books here instead of abroad could curtail the outflow of hard currency. The aforementioned challenge must be addressed seen against this backdrop, he added.

The enterprise is discharging its social responsibility through supporting children who have lost their parents to HIV and AIDS, offering schools with different books and covering the tuition fee of its employees. Bedlu also mentioned that the enterprise is selling children books with affordable price.