14 August 2017

The Guardian (Lagos)

Nigeria: Gunmen Kill Policeman, Bike Rider Near Church in Onitsha

By Uzoma Nzeagwu and Dom Ekpunobi

Awka and Onitsha — Seven days after gunmen killed many worshippers at a Catholic Church in Ozubulu, some gunmen yesterday killed a policeman and a commercial bike rider near the Assemblies of God Church in Onitsha, Anambra State.

The Guardian learnt that the gunmen killed the policeman who was allegedly assigned to protect the church.An eyewitness account said they over-powered the policemen, forcing them to abandon their patrol vehicle and ran for safety.

It was further learnt that the incident took place while the church service was on, adding that the deceased policeman was the only one who was armed among his colleagues.

According to the eyewitness, two gunmen ransacked the patrol vehicle and took away the gun belonging to the killed policeman. Another source added that the attackers, who were riding a commercial motorcycle, killed the policeman and took away his gun, before killing the bike rider and wounding his passenger, while trying to escape.

While confirming the incident, the state Commissioner of Police, Mr. Garba Umar said the attack was not directed against the church.The police boss explained: "The security men were on patrol near the church, when some gunmen attacked them. It was not an attack on the church, in the real sense of it."

Umar also confirmed that they took away a rifle belonging to the killed policeman.Only last week, many people were killed and other wounded when suspected drug barons attacked the Saint Philips Catholic Church, Ozubulu in Anambra.

