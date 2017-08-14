Namibia: Ringo, Micasa to Headline Jazz Festival

Photo: allafrica.com

Ringo Madlingozi and Mi Casa

Windhoek — Soulful South African dance trio Mi Casa and popular performer Mr Ringo will be headlining this year's Windhoek Jazz Festival. The festival that starts on November 4 at the Independence Stadium in Windhoek was launched on Thursday at the Avani Hotel and Casino here.

Local artists to perform at the festival include Erna Chimu, Lize Ehlers, Big Ben, saxophonist Suzy Eises, Major 7 and Willeam Peterson.

The festival is a popular event on the Namibian social calendar and has been growing from strength to strength over the years, attracting musicians and visitors from across the country and internationally. The launch signaled the beginning of a major marketing campaign and commencement of tickets sales.

Mi Casa is a house band based in Johannesburg, South Africa consisting of three members, Dr Duda (Producer), Something (Pianist) and Mo-T, a trumpeter.

The band was formed early 2011 in Johannesburg when all three future members were at a night lounge and decided to perform together. A few months later they released an album, titled Micasa Music, which went gold quickly and won several awards at the 18th Annual MTN South Africa Music Awards in 2012.

In 2015, they returned with their double disc album, Home Sweet Home, which included hit singles Chocolate and Barman, featuring Big Nuz & Dj Tira.

Ringo Madlingozi is a Cape Town-born singer, producer and songwriter who rose to fame when he and his band, Peto, won the Shell Road to Fame contest in 1986.

In 2004, Ringo, who has also performed abroad, released an album that sold over 75,000 copies.