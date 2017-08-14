Botswana: Makgadikgadi Epic Boosts Tourism

Sowa Town — The Makgadikgadi Epic has grown local tourism since its inception in 2014, says Botswana Tourism Organisation (BTO) marketing manager, Jillian Blackbeared.

Briefing the media after the event on Saturday, Blackbeard said it was the first time the event was held in Sowa town under the host of Botswana Ash.

She explained that the change of venue was as a result of flooding at Nata Sanctuary which had been the host in past editions.

She added that Sowa town did not disappoint as additional activities such as boat cruises had proved to be among the favourates for revellers.

This year's even had 70 skydivers as compared to the previous 12, including local ones.

She said they were considering relocating the event permanently to Sowa because of the unique features that added to the activities of the event. She, however, said it would be after further consultation.

In addition, she stated that the arrangement to have a local trust benefiting from the activities still stood, and that the Nata Bird Sanctuary Trust made of Maposa, Manxotae, Nata and Sepako would continue to benefit from the income generated.

At last year's event, Blackbeard explained that the trust received cash injection of P150 000.

She furthermore stated that through such tourism events, they were not only looking at diversifying their products, but also looking to boost the economy so that locals could benefit by getting the returns of having such events.

The epic had skydivers, horse riding, quad bikes and cycling and was graced by the President Lt Gen. Dr Seretse Khama Ian Khama. The event attracted over 6 000 people.

Source : BOPA