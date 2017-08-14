Botswana: Sports Complex Named After Makwala

Tutume — Government will honour the performance, zeal and determination of Isaac Makwala at the World Athletics Championships in London by naming one of the envisaged sports complexes around the country after him, says President Lt Gen. Dr Seretse Khama Ian Khama.

President Khama said the number of envisaged sports complexes would be increased from 20 to 21.

President Khama made the announcement on Thursday during a soup kitchen supper in Tutume. He said the naming would be the government's honour to the athlete who had shown zeal when representing the country at the championships.

He noted that Makwala faced many obstacles at the championships, and that he was denied the opportunity to participate in his favourite 400 metres race.

He added that government was determined to encourage athletes hence it was befitting to honour Makwala, adding that he not only raised the country's flag high, but was also a role model to young sportsmen and women.

Regarding sports complexes, President Khama said government planned to build one in each constituency. He said the plan was shelved during the recession, but that it would be revived in the next financial year.

President Khama also noted that constructing sports complexes around the country had proved to be cheaper than constructing stadiums. He said the Ministry of Youth Empowerment, Sports and Culture Development has decided to build sports complexes for sports development in each constituency.

For his part, the MP for Nkange constituency, Mr Edwin Batshu said he appreciated the fact that President Khama was taking the lead in supporting sports. He requested that the sports complex should be the first to be constructed when funds were available.

The proposed sports complex will be built in Tutume where Makwala originates. President Khama also announced that Business Botswana had pledged P100 000 for Makwala in addition to the government pledge.

Source : BOPA