14 August 2017

New Era (Windhoek)

Namibia: Boy Kills Stepdad 'While Defending His Mother'

Tagged:

Related Topics

By Matheus Hamutenya

Keetmanshoop — A 17-year-old boy allegedly stabbed and killed his stepfather while trying to defend his mother at their home in Mariental's Ombili settlement.

It is alleged that the teenage suspect stabbed Lazarus Matheus, 46, in his left shoulder on Saturday, thus causing his death.

Hardap regional crime investigations coordinator Deputy Commissioner Eric Clay confirmed the murder, saying the relationship between the parents was known to be abusive, noting that the deceased was known to beat up his wife.

"We understand it was an abusive relationship and this time the son of the woman tried to defend her, but he unfortunately killed his stepfather in the process," he said. The young suspect has since been arrested and is expected to appear in court today.

In another case of unnatural death, an 82-year-old man identified as Wouter De Vos Moolman shot and killed himself with a 7.64 calibre rifle at Farm Durugaus in the Rehoboth district.

It is alleged the pensioner shot himself in the chest and died on the spot. A worker discovered his body on Thursday morning.

He is said to have left behind two suicide notes, but the police would not share any details regarding what is contained in the notes, saying it is a private family matter.

Namibia

Fisheries Minister Esau Recalls Angling Levy Hike

Fisheries minister Bernhard Esau announced on Friday at Walvis Bay that he has reversed the astronomical recreational… Read more »

Copyright © 2017 New Era. All rights reserved. Distributed by AllAfrica Global Media (allAfrica.com). To contact the copyright holder directly for corrections — or for permission to republish or make other authorized use of this material, click here.

AllAfrica publishes around 900 reports a day from more than 150 news organizations and over 500 other institutions and individuals, representing a diversity of positions on every topic. We publish news and views ranging from vigorous opponents of governments to government publications and spokespersons. Publishers named above each report are responsible for their own content, which AllAfrica does not have the legal right to edit or correct.

Articles and commentaries that identify allAfrica.com as the publisher are produced or commissioned by AllAfrica. To address comments or complaints, please Contact us.