Nigeria: How N7,200 Bribe Puts Eight Lastma Officials in Trouble

Lagos — The Provost Marshal of the Lagos State Traffic Management Authority (LASTMA), Mr Femi Ajibosho has narrated how he caught and arrested eight officials of the agency while they were allegedly trying to collect N7,200 bribe from motorists in Agege-Pen Cinema Office.

Ajibosho, in a statement by LASTMA Public Affairs officer, Mahmud Hassan noted that the affected officials were Adebeshin Adeola, Davies Idowu, Folashade Abolade, Shittu Lanre, Akinkotu Olusoga, Olowu Said, Olaoye Peter and Adebola Said.

The statement noted that the duo of Adeshina and Davies had earlier arrested two Lagos painted commercial buses with registration numbers FKJ 770 XT and KRD 558 XM driven by one Olatunji Mayowa and Donatus Eze respectively at Abule Egba area of the state for seat belt violation.

The agency had recently dismissed 20 officials for various corrupt practices and 15 others received letters of warning for various acts considered inimical to the agency and service of the Lagos state government.

"The actions of the drivers were in violations of the Lagos State Traffic Laws, and the buses were subsequently apprehended and taken to the Agege-Pen cinema office of the agency. However, the matter took a new twist at the Agege office when the apprehending officials in conjunction with the General Duty Officer demanded for the sum of N7,200 from each of the bus drivers before the release of the buses.

"The drivers, knowing the position of LASTMA on corruption and having listened to various media programmes where official complaint numbers were given, alerted the agency and marked currency were given to the complainants and collected by the officials in a successful sting operation organised and co-ordinated by the Provost Marshal of theBagency, Mr Femi Ajibosho," the statement said

According to the statement, the Provost Marshal arrived when Abolade was about collecting N7,200 from Donatus Eze, while the collected marked money of N7,200 of Olatunji Mayowa was found on her after search.

"All the traffic officials involved in this shameful act have been released on bail, but are to face the full weight of the Lagos State Public Service Rules and Regulations," a part of the statement read.