14 August 2017

The Namibian (Windhoek)

Namibia: Geingob Not Sole Candidate

By Sakeus Iikela and Shinovene Immanuel

The Swapo Party did not endorse Hage Geingob as the sole candidate for the party's elective congress set for November this year.

This was said by Helmut Angula, the party's secretary for information and mobilisation yesterday.

Angula was responding to questions about discussions on the issue during the party's central committee meeting held in Windhoek on Saturday.

Sources told The Namibian that youth minister Jerry Ekandjo brought up the issue of Geingob being referred to as the party president, and not the acting president.

Ekandjo, according to the sources, also asked whether Geingob had been declared the sole candidate for the presidency.

Angula said the party did not endorse Geingob as the sole candidate.

Although Ekandjo refused to comment on the issue yesterday, sources told The Namibian that Geingob accepted that he is just the acting president. According to sources, Geingob suggested that the party should put the regions in groups for the sake of training people on the party's constitution.

The central committee shot down the proposal by Geingob, saying some leaders could use this to divide the party further.

Angula refuted the claims that the party had resolved to nullify the results of the Oshikoto regional conference and expel regional coordinator Armas Amukwiyu.

"There was nothing like that. The results from Oshikoto, together with the report of the verification team, were endorsed. Armas is still in charge of Oshikoto, jointly with those who were elected with him," said Angula.

Sources also claimed that Geingob informed the central committee that the land conference scheduled for next month had been cancelled because of protests from civil society groups who are complaining about the inadequate consultations.

