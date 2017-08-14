Africa: Lafarge Africa Restates Commitment to Promoting Renewable Energy

Lafarge Africa, one of the leading cement manufacturers in Nigeria, has restated its commitment to using renewable energy to enhance sustainable development of the construction industry and protection of the environment.

Mr Olusegun Soyoye, the Plant Manager, Lafarge Africa, made the assertion during a tour of the cement plant at Ewekoro in Ogun.

Soyoye said Lafarge Africa's strategic plan was to conduct business with zero harm to people and the environment through developing solutions that optimised natural resources for power generation.

He said the company had substituted fossil fuel with the use of renewable energy to generate electricity toward mitigating production disruptions arising from unstable power supply and gas shortage to the industrial sector.

"We are using palm kernel shells to produce biomass that fuels our plant and 134 hectares of trees have been planted for this purpose," he said.

Also, Mrs Titilope Oguntuga, Lafarge's Communication and States Relations Manager, said the company had invested in forging strong ties with its host communities through its various Corporate Social Responsibility (CSR) programmes.

Oguntuga said one of such programmes was the Cement Professionals Training Programme (CPTP) that aimed at training youths toward bridging skills gap in cement the industry and increasing local content of Lafarge operations in Nigeria.

In her remarks, Mrs Olufunke Madojutimi, the Environment Manager, Ewekoro Plant, said Lafarge Africa's production programmes have contributed to long-term socioeconomic and environmental development of the country.

NAN