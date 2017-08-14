Namibia: Disgruntled Police Oficers Question Release of Colonel

Police sources at Keetmanshoop have questioned the release on warning of Namibian Defence Force (NDF) colonel Samuel Elago Njambali from custody three hours after he was arrested for allegedly driving while under the influence of alcohol.

The senior military officer, stationed at the southern town's army base, was arrested after he was involved in a vehicle collision on the B1 highway near Keetmanshoop's Kronlein residential area last week.

He had a breath alcohol concentration level of 0,1l mg per 1 000ml, which was below the prohibited limit of 0,37mg.

A senior clerk at the Keetmanshoop Magistrate's Court, Karl Rhode, who was driving the other vehicle involved in the same accident and had 1,1mg per 1 000ml, was also arrested for drunken and reckless driving, and detained overnight.

He was released last Sunday after police granted him bail of N$3 000.

No one was injured in the accident.

Sources described Njambali's release from police custody as "unlawful," arguing that he should have been detained overnight, although his breath alcohol level was within the legal driving limit.

"His (Njambali) release was unfair and unlawful. The three-hour detention, according to my knowledge, only applies to people who are arrested for being drunk in public," one of the sources argued.

This source stressed the seriousness of the drunken driving offence, especially when an accident is involved, and said there is even no admission of guilt fine in terms of the Road Traffic and Transport Act 22/99 Section 82 (1(a)).

Police Inspector General Sebastian Ndeitunga recently called for stricter punishment for drivers whose judgement and attitudes contribute to Namibia's epidemic of road crashes and death at the launch of the 'Sobriety Road Safety Campaign,' at the beginning of this month. The campaign ends on 31 January 2018.

The Namibian was told that Njambali had been released after //Karas regional crime investigations coordinator Chrispin Mubebo made an entry in the crime register (POL 1) reading "(breath alcohol) limit not indicated, and the suspect is therefore released (sic)".

"The administrative process on how Njambali was released was unprocedural," the sources charged.

Mubebo on Thursday said there was nothing wrong with Njambali's release from custody, because his breath alcohol level did not warrant his arrest and detention.

"There were two different cases, and each one was dealt with on its merits," he said, referring to Rhode's detention and release on bail. "We cannot just arrest people left and right," he added.

Mubebo said regardless of Njambali's position, he has been charged with the offence of drunken driving, and his case would be presented to the regional prosecutor to decide whether he should be prosecuted or not.

The senior police officer further countered "there was nothing wrong" about the administrative procedure he followed when he released Njambali since he had used his authority as regional crime coordinator to direct his subordinates by an entry in the crime register to release the suspect from custody.

He said police officers, who were unhappy about the way he handled the matter, could have approached him to address it, instead of running to the media. "Let us not get personal," Mubebo said.