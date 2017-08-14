Namibia: Walvis Bay, Windhoek Gymnasium Through to Final

Walvis Bay and Windhoek Gymnasium will contest the Momentum Schools u19 Super League final after posting exhilarating semifinal victories against Windhoek High School and Windhoek Afrikaanse Privaat Skool (WAP) respectively over the weekend.

Both matches were fiercely contested, going down to the wire and showed that schoolboy rugby in Namibia is alive and well.

On Saturday afternoon, Walvis Bay Private High School produced a superb second half comeback to beat mighty WHS 20-16.

WHS led 16-0 with 25 minutes to go, but Walvis Bay attacked relentlessly and two second half tries saw them taking the lead for the first time, as they held on for a famous victory.

WHS fullback Delron Brandt was in great form and had a hand in all their points in the first half.

He put over two penalties and then launched a great counterattack from within his own half before sending centre Elmarco Beukes away for a try that Brandt converted, to put WHS 16-0 ahead after only 17 minutes.

Another Beukes penalty 10 minutes into the second half put WHS 16-0 ahead before Walvis Bay started their comeback.

Fly half Juvan Pitout opened their scoring with a penalty before right wing Tyron Pietersen pounced onto a dropped ball to go over for a converted try.

Walvis Bay kept on attacking and after bashing away at WHS's try line, prop Patrick Schickerling finally went over for a converted try to put Walvis 17-16 ahead.

Brandt had a great opportunity to regain the lead for WHS when they won a penalty with 10 minutes to go, but he fluffed an easy chance, while Pitout added a final penalty to give Walvis a 20-16 victory.

On Friday night, Windhoek Gymnasium also came from behind to beat WAP 48-32 in another humdinger of a match.

Windhoek Gymnasium held a narrow 16-15 lead at halftime, but the lead changed hands several times after the break with WAP going 32-31 ahead with 10 minutes to go.

Windhoek Gymnasium, however, finished stronger, scoring three tries in the final stages to run out comfortable winners.

Gymnasium's fly half Denzo Bruwer had a great match, scoring two tries, four penalties and two conversions for a personal tally of 28 points.

Their other try scorers were left wing Rudi Pretorius, right wing Morgan Esterhuizen, centre Chrischen Olivier and replacement prop Jurgen Schmidt.

For WAP, scrum half Danie van der Merwe and right wing Gerweino Benade scored two tries each and left wing Handeon Morkel one.

Fly half Johan Zaayman added a penalty and a conversion, and substitute back Keanu Engelbrecht another conversion.

Windhoek Gymnasium and Walvis Bay will now contest the u19 Super League final at the Hage Geingob Stadium next Saturday evening.

The results of the other age groups were as follows:

U14 B:

WHS B 26-15 M&K Gertse

Maurits Devenish 24-0 Windhoek Gymnasium

U14 A:

WHS 21-14 Windhoek Gymnasium

WAP 30-26 Walvis Bay

U15 B:

Danie Joubert 22-20 Otji's Rugby

Moria A 31-7 M&K Gertse A

U15 A:

Windhoek Gymnasium 24-7 Elnatan

WHS 13-12 Walvis Bay

U19 D:

Okahandja Schools 1 14-19 Windhoek Gymnasium IV

Rehoboth I 41-40 Karibib Private School

U19 C:

Otji's Rugby I 31-24 Elnatan II

M&K Gertze 37-20 Tsumeb Gymnasium II

U19 B

Pro Ed Academy I 39-20 Dr Lemmer I

Keetmanshoop Private School I 40-26 Moria I

U19 A:

Elnatan 22-8 Windhoek Gymnasium II

Tsumeb Gymnasium I 24-20 WHS II