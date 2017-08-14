14 August 2017

New Era (Windhoek)

Namibia: Rundu Shoplifter Gets Suspended Sentence

By John Muyamba

Rundu — Natalia Ngoma, a 34-year-old mother who was re-arrested last Thursday for escaping from lawful custody after she was taken in for stealing orange juice worth N$6, has been granted a suspended jail term.

Ngoma was on Thursday sentenced to 12 months imprisonment, wholly suspended for a period of five years on condition that she is not convicted of escaping from lawful custody (common or statutory law) committed within the period of suspension.

Ngoma, who was charged with escaping from lawful custody, appeared before Magistrate Helen Olaiya while Helvy Gorases prosecuted. Ngoma was first taken into police custody on Thursday August 3 for alleged shoplifting after security footage from Shoprite showed her taking juice, which she gave to her baby to drink.

Staff from the retailer reported her to the police at Rundu, where the officers intended to release her with a warning, but fearing arrest she escaped, only to be re-arrested later same day. She spent a night in police custody with her twin babies in a special room.

