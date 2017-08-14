Fisheries minister Bernhard Esau announced on Friday at Walvis Bay that he has reversed the astronomical recreational angling levy increase for the sake of sustainable economic development and constructive consultations with all stakeholders.

He deviated from his written keynote address at the preliminary launch of this year's national fish consumption day by telling the media that he had 'breaking news'.

Esau signed a letter sent to the justice ministry to recall notice 158 which announced the new angling levy, and the immediate application of the old regime, until intensified consultations with all stakeholders lead to an agreement that will promote sustainable development.

Since the announcement on 26 July that monthly recreational angling fees would increase by more than 10 000%, from N$14 to N$1 500, the angling fraternity has been stunned by the sudden astronomical increase that would maim a major part of local tourism, as well as have severe economic repercussions. The new levy was the most expensive in the world.

Although a daily fee of N$50 was permitted (which amounts to N$1 500 a month), it was still too much for many anglers, especially subsistence and club anglers, who fish nearly every day.

Henties Bay was especially reeling with shock at the impact the new levy would have on the town's economy which is mostly dependent on recreational angling and its spin-offs, especially its attraction to thousands of tourists annually from Namibia and South Africa.

Various stakeholders, from angling businesses as well as clubs, recreational and subsistence anglers compiled petitions to the ministry to reconsider the impact of its decision. The ministry's reason was that angling levies have remained very low and unchanged for the past 16 years, and needed revision and adaptation to ensure capital support for resources management.

The angling fraternity agreed that the levy should be increased, but proposed a more sustainable approach that would see a 10% annual increase. They said had government introduced a 10% increase annually since 2001, the current fee would be about N$74 per month, and N$890 per year.

Henties Bay angling businessman and member of the local tourism society, Leon Krauze, called Esau's announcement "very good news", and that it showed the minister was serious about having an open-door policy.

The chairman of the Namibian Rock and Surf Angling Association, Johan Agenbach, also praised the minister.

"We are very thankful to the minister for showing us that we still live in a country where government and its people can still negotiate a better way," he noted.

According to him, the urgent petitioning from the various stakeholders may have encouraged Esau to reconsider the new regulation.

"We all know that the new levy did not make sense. But instead of becoming combative, we honour the ministry's notion of coming and reasoning, and we appreciate their open door. It was a peaceful and constructive response, and we are looking forward to an amicable solution," he told The Namibian on Friday, soon after the minister's announcement.

Notices were already visible at permit offices that a monthly permit costs N$14 - as 'always'.