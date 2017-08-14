Namibia: Geingob, Schlettwein Cry Foul Over Downgrade

President Hage Geingob said Moody's Investor Services should not have based its latest rating on the forthcoming Swapo Party elective congress and the national elections scheduled for 2019.

In a statement released at midnight on Friday, finance minister Calle Schlettwein also accused Moody's of using the issue of the outstanding invoices to downgrade Namibia's credit ratings.

Schlettwein said Moody's latest downgrade accords Namibia's international debt issuances junk status.

Moody's downgraded Namibia's credit rating from Baa3- to Ba1, but maintained the negative outlook on Friday.

The agency also lowered Namibia's local currency bond and bank deposit ceilings to A2 from A1; the foreign currency bank deposit ceiling to Ba2 from Baa3; and the foreign currency bond ceiling to Baa2 from A3.

Moody's stated that they lowered Namibia's credit ratings because the country's fiscal strength has been eroded, and there is limited institutional capacity to respond to shocks as well as renewed risks of liquidity pressures.

According to Moody's, their last two ratings in December 2015 and December 2016 were based on the expectation of a policy response in the form of sustainable fiscal consolidation that would rely on reducing the deficit through expenditure cuts and changing the structure of outlays.

"In the last two fiscal years, the country posted deficits that were sharply above government's original targets due to the absence of effective fiscal consolidation," Moody's said.

The agency added that the deficit reduction in the current budget relies mostly on Southern African Customs Union (Sacu) revenue increases, and hence is unlikely to be sustainable.

Moody's further said the government's exposure to the risk of tighter domestic funding conditions has declined because of a combination of a loan provided by the African Development Bank, improved inflation/exchange rate (rand) expectations and improved revenues.

The agency also noted that the public debt burden had risen rapidly over the past several years, from the low level of 26% of GDP when they first assigned the rating in 2011, to the current 42%.

"The high share of debt in foreign currency (other than rand) makes the fiscal position vulnerable to a further rapid deterioration in the event of an exchange rate shock, as was the case most recently in 2015," Moody's said.

The ratings agency said other sources of potential deterioration are unexpected shortfalls in the Sacu revenues relative to forecasts, as well as expenditure over-runs in the context of upcoming ruling Swapo leadership elections (end-2017) and presidential elections (2019).

"However, from a ratings perspective, preventing further and potentially more pronounced liquidity pressures in the coming years hinges on credible fiscal consolidation," the agency pointed out.

Geingob, however, told the Swapo central committee meeting on Saturday that the party's supporters should judge, and not the ratings agency.

Swapo will hold its elective congress in November 2017, with some members already jostling for positions.

Geingob told the Swapo delegates that the agency should not have linked the Swapo elective congress to what is happening in the country currently.

He said Moody's should leave Swapo supporters to express themselves on the issues of the party.

"We are also of the view that nothing material has changed since our last rating valuation, and this should be relied upon to justify our rating. It is therefore not true to say that there will be an increase in spending in the run-up to the Swapo congress," he said.

Geingob added that Moody's did not consider material factors which point towards an improvement of the country's fiscal position to justify the downgrade.

In his statement, Schlettwein said Moody's based the downgrade on speculation.

"While these ratings still reflect investment grade, we also do not think domestic economic conditions warrant a downgrade at this point," he said.

Namibia, Schlettwein said, had taken steps to address these risk factors indicated by Moody's in December 2016.

He argued that although credit ratings change with changing conditions in the country, Namibia's opinion is that this should have been done after an in-depth assessment and engagement with government.

"This recent ratings acting by Moody's relied merely on an exchange of e-mails on a single item, that of outstanding invoices, and how government is planning to settle them. This is highly regrettable," Schlettwein stressed.

According to the minister, the review was done too early - that is four months into the 2017/18 budget implementation - and as such is based on a "very narrow base, and may contain speculative conclusions on the performance of the budget for the whole financial year".

"The process followed by Moody's is, therefore, not systematic as we are busy developing the mid-year budget review, and better-informed ratings action and effective country assessments could have benefited from the mid-year budget review planned for October 2017," he added.