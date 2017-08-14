12 August 2017

The Nation (Nairobi)

Kenya: Nakuru Student Wins Sh10 Million in Lotto Draw

Tagged:

Related Topics

By Cellestine Olilo

Nakuru-based student, Celestine Odhiambo, has won Sh10 million in the latest draw done by local lottery firm Lotto.

The Nakuru County-based Odhiambo who has been studying Accounting for two years, won a whopping Sh10 million in Uzalendo Power Draw conducted on August 5, becoming Lotto's 195th millionaire in Kenya since the company started operations in November 2015.

Odhiambo, who has been married for three years now to Moses Ogola, benefited from the power draw selections which saw her join the millionaires club.

However, she was not the only winner on the day.

Joseph Gathuru also won Sh1 million in the draw carried on Saturday.

Gathuru, carpentry and construction worker, won through his ticket that bore the numbers 10, 6,40,22,15,45 and bonus number 8 compared to the draw's winning numbers of 45,10,6,39,15,22 and bonus number 8.

Odhiambo, who said she started playing Lotto after one of her close friends won, said she plans would donate 1o per cent of her winnings to the church and use the rest to purchase a piece of land to build on.

Kenya

Boat Carrying 12 Disappears in Ocean

A search is underway in Lamu to look for a boat carrying 11 family members and the captain of a vessel which disappeared… Read more »

Copyright © 2017 The Nation. All rights reserved. Distributed by AllAfrica Global Media (allAfrica.com). To contact the copyright holder directly for corrections — or for permission to republish or make other authorized use of this material, click here.

AllAfrica publishes around 900 reports a day from more than 150 news organizations and over 500 other institutions and individuals, representing a diversity of positions on every topic. We publish news and views ranging from vigorous opponents of governments to government publications and spokespersons. Publishers named above each report are responsible for their own content, which AllAfrica does not have the legal right to edit or correct.

Articles and commentaries that identify allAfrica.com as the publisher are produced or commissioned by AllAfrica. To address comments or complaints, please Contact us.