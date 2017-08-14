Kenya: Nakuru Student Wins Sh10 Million in Lotto Draw

Nakuru-based student, Celestine Odhiambo, has won Sh10 million in the latest draw done by local lottery firm Lotto.

The Nakuru County-based Odhiambo who has been studying Accounting for two years, won a whopping Sh10 million in Uzalendo Power Draw conducted on August 5, becoming Lotto's 195th millionaire in Kenya since the company started operations in November 2015.

Odhiambo, who has been married for three years now to Moses Ogola, benefited from the power draw selections which saw her join the millionaires club.

However, she was not the only winner on the day.

Joseph Gathuru also won Sh1 million in the draw carried on Saturday.

Gathuru, carpentry and construction worker, won through his ticket that bore the numbers 10, 6,40,22,15,45 and bonus number 8 compared to the draw's winning numbers of 45,10,6,39,15,22 and bonus number 8.

Odhiambo, who said she started playing Lotto after one of her close friends won, said she plans would donate 1o per cent of her winnings to the church and use the rest to purchase a piece of land to build on.