14 August 2017

Daily Trust (Abuja)

Nigeria: Governors to Shut Out Some Politicians in 2019 - Senator Wakili

By Balarabe Alkassim

Bauchi — Senator Ali Wakili (APC, Bauchi South) has alleged that what transpired in many states during the recent delegates' election of the APC is an indication of what will happen in 2019.

Speaking in an interview with journalists in Bauchi, at the weekend, Wakili said many APC state governors and 'compromised party leadership'‎ monopolised the process, sidelined people who opposed their unpopular policies in their states and chose unpopular delegates.

"Most of these governors feel they would shut some of us out in 2019, but they don't have that capacity because the situation has changed.

"You see, if you shut me out, you will lose because people are going to vote individuals now; they are going to make sure that they make the best of choice," he said.

He said instead of a governor fighting a lawmaker in his state, he should rather deliver dividends of democracy to the people.

