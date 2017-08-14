12 August 2017

The Nation (Nairobi)

Kenya: Eight Die, Several Hurt After Matatu, Lorry Collide in Meru

By Agnes Aboo

Eight people have died while several others have been seriously injured after a matatu collided head on with a lorry at Ng'onyi in Meru County.

According to eye witnesses, the matatu was overtaking a motorbike when it collided with an oncoming lorry.

Mr Patrick Murithi, a resident who was first at the scene, said they managed to rescue six people who were taken to Meru Teaching and Referral Hospital.

"The matatu had 10 passengers and eight of them, including the driver, died, Mr Murithi said, adding that they could not immediately establish how many people were on the motorbike.

Central Region Kenya Red Cross Coordinator Mugambi Gitonga, who arrived at scene later, said they rescued two people.

"Those in the lorry escaped unhurt.

"We cannot tell the number of those in the lorry but we have found a motorbike at the scene. We are yet to establish the owner and if he survived," Mr Gitonga said.

Imenti North MP-elect Rahim Dawood asked drivers to be keen while approaching the stretch noting that it is a black spot.

He promised to erect more bumps in the area saying that in 2016 he erected some bumps at the place which has reduced the number of accidents reported.

"I pass my condolences to the affected families. We erected bumps here because there were increased number of accidents especially [involving] school-going kids," he said.

