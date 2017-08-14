Nigeria: APC Remains Intact in Gwagwalada - Ex-Council Boss

The leader of the All Progressives Congress (APC) in Gwagwalada Area Council, Alhaji Abubakar Jibrin Giri, has said that the party remains intact despite losing the last council poll in the area.

Giri, who is also the chairman that was unseated during the poll, spoke to newsmen after he summoned the party's stakeholders meeting, including, ward executives at his Giri residence.

He said the decision to summon the stakeholders and executives was to dispel rumours that some members from other political parties were planning to join APC to displace its members.

"Some are saying people are coming to join APC in order to displace the original members, which is not true. I want to make it clear that APC in Gwagwalada and its executives right to the ward level remain intact," he said.