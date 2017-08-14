Nigeria: CSOs Hail Govt Over Immunization Data

Civil Society Organisations under a national accountability coalition have commended the Federal Ministry of Health for improved transparency in reporting nationwide immunization estimates.

The civil society organizations, Community Health and Research Initiative (CHR) and Track Health, in a statement yesterday said it was the first time such quality immunization data was recorded in the country and called for improved coverage.

The nationwide data was reported in the 2016 WHO/UNICEF estimates of national immunization coverage (WUENIC).

They said though Nigeria was among the few countries reported in the 2016 estimates to have a less than 50% coverage, the move will boost effort to improve immunization services nationwide, and also help to step-up efforts in the states where coverage was at its lowest level.

The CSOs said "Accurate data could completely change how we deliver vaccines. More detailed data can help identify patterns and give us new insights into why these gaps persist, opening the door to new solutions."

Dr Aminu Magashi Garba, Chair of CHR Board of Trustees said: "We are committed as civil societies to support Nigerian government at federal and sub-national levels through strategic advocacy to political actors and policy makers to maximize the gains of having correct and transparent data to finance immunization, using government budgets and promote timely releases of finances leading to the change we all hope to see."

Mrs Chika Offor Co-chair of Track Health said for every $1 invested in immunization in Africa, $41 is gained in economic and social benefits, adding "This means investing in immunization in Nigeria to our teeming children is the answer to national sustainable growth and development. I encourage a concerted effort at national and sub-national levels to utilize this improved quality data and step-up campaigns to ensure no child is left behind"