14 August 2017

The Namibian (Windhoek)

Namibia: RDP Votes to Oust Nambinga

By Sakeus Iikela

The RDP Vice President Steve Bezuidenhout has announced that the party's national executive committee resolved to move a vote of no confidence in its president Jeremiah Nambinga.

Bezuidenhout announced this during a press conference in Windhoek on Saturday. The opposition party, Bezuidenhout said, decided to oust Nambinga after thorough discussions during a recent NEC meeting on issues hampering the progress of the party.

He also stated that they considered Nambinga's failures when they passed the vote of no confidence.

Under Nambinga's leadership, Bezuidenhout charged, RDP is no longer upholding the values on which it was founded such as unity, democracy, freedom, integrity, justice and social progress. "After painstaking discussions, the NEC reached a consensus on a motion of no confidence against the president of RDP comrade Jeremiah Nambinga," said Bezuidenhout.

Bezuidenhout said Nambinga was informed of the decision, and he was aware of the motion against him adding that a final decision will be taken at the next party's central committee meeting in October.

He, however, assured the party's supporters and sympathisers that vital structures and constitutional arrangements would be followed to guarantee the smooth running of the party in the interim until a final decision is reached. The Namibian could not reach Nambinga for comment.

