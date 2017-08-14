Mozambique: Vunduzi Connected to the National Grid

Satungira — Mozambican President Filipe Nyusi on Thursday inaugurated the connection of the administrative post of Vunduzi to the national grid, in Gorongosa district, in the central province of Sofala.

Electrification of Vunduzi is part of the Rural Electrification Plan for Sofala and will boost socioeconomic development in the region.

On the slopes of Gorongosa mountain range, Vunduzi was during the low level insurgency in 2016 the stage of military incursions perpetrated by the armed men of Renamo, the largest opposition party in Mozambique.

The violence forced the closure of several business and services, including schools and health facilities, as well as the displacement of over 27,000 thousand inhabitants.

With the truce holding since 27 December, the government decided to launch in March this year the electrification project which includes the extension of 45 kilometres of medium voltage power line of 33 kilovolts, six kilometres of low voltage power line, from the capital of Gorongosa district to Vunduzi.

There are eight transformers along the power line, entirely financed by the publicly owned company Electricidade de Moçambique (EDM), which invested some 1.4 million US dollars. In the first phase EDM plans to make 210 connections fitted with prepaid meters.

The villages along the power line will also be linked to the grid, namely Mucoza, Satungira, Tazaronda and Nhamadjiwa.

Speaking during the ceremony, Nyusi said that the extension of the power line will not stop in Vunduzi and will proceed to other villages such as Nhauronga, Nhautchendje, Panga Panga and eventually Casa Banana.

EDM's chairperson of the board of directors, Mateus Magala expressed his satisfaction saying that the mission of his company to build a 45-kilometre power line connecting other parts of the Gorongosa district has been accomplished.

There are already 51 clients connected to the power line, which has an installed capacity to accommodate over a thousand consumers. Meanwhile the company is planning to launch promotional packages to speed up the process.

"With the provision of power we will see the emergence of new projects that will boost economic activity," Magala said, citing as examples grain mills which were waiting for the arrival of power to start operating.

Magala said that initially the project was designed to be finished in six months, but it was completed in just three thanks to the cooperation between the government, EDM and HCB, the company that operate the Cahora Bassa Dam which mobilized additional funds.