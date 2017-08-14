Maputo — The preparations for the production and export of liquefied natural gas from the Rovuma Basin off the coast of the northern Mozambican province of Cabo Delgado took another step forward on Thursday when the government signed concession contracts with the American oil and gas company Anadarko, and with ENI of Italy, under which the two companies will build an LNG Maritime Terminal, and a Terminal for the unloading of materials needed to build the LNG factories.

The signing ceremony followed the approval, by the Council of Ministers (Cabinet) on 21 July, of the terms and conditions of the two contracts, which form part of the entire commercial and contractual package for the Rovuma Basin LNG projects.

The contracts were signed by the Minister of Mineral Resources and Energy, Leticia Clemens, the head of ENI operations in Mozambique, Fabio Castiglioni, and John Bretz, the Anadarko country head for Mozambique.

Anadarko is the operator for Rovuma Basin offshore area one, and ENI is the operator for the neighbouring area four.

Speaking at the ceremony, Klemens said the contracts mark an important stage in the process that will culminate with LNG production, which is expected to increase dramatically Mozambique's gross domestic product.

She stressed that the Rovuma Basin gas will not simply be liquefied and exported, but some of it will be used locally "to produce fertiliser, liquid fuels and electricity, which will require from us yet more work, more dedication, and more cooperation between all the parties, aimed at achieving results on a win-win basis".

Klemens pledged that the Mozambican government will do all in its power to ensure success for the LNG projects.

The concession contracts, she added, "impose rights and duties on both sides, and so we expect from you compliance with all the obligations that flow from the contracts and from the legal framework for the projects to be implemented in Rovuma Basin Areas One and Four".

John Grant, the Vice President of Anadarko for International Government Relations, declared that the ceremony was a major step towards Mozambique becoming one of the largest natural gas producers in the world.

He congratulated ENI and its partners in the Area Four consortium for taking the Final Investment Decision on setting up a floating LNG platform above the Coral South gas field, expected to begin production in 2022.

Anadarko has not yet taken its Final Investment Decision, but Grant had no doubt that this would happen in the near future. "While we are continuing to work towards our own Final Investment Decision, we shall also work with the government to maximize the opportunities that this Project will bring for the industrialisation of Mozambique".

For ENI, Castiglioni stressed that the contracts, and the licences associated with them, are of crucial importance since they will allow the establishment of shared maritime facilities, which will be vital for the eventual development of onshore LNG factories in the Cabo Delgado district of Palma.

The Coral South floating LNG plant s just the first step. Both ENI and Anardarko intend to set up onshore gas processing facilities.

"I would like to stress that the common management of these facilities, which are of great strategic value for the country, will be undertaken in a coordinated manner between the operators of Areas One and Four", added Castiglioni, thus ensuring efficiency in cost management.

ENI and its partners, he promised, "will continue working to finalise the development plan for the Palma onshore project", leading towards the Final Investment Decision allowing the construction of LNG plants on the Afungi Peninsula.

Castiglioni said that ENI and Anadarko will work together to conclude all conditions required to resettle those households currently living on the area that will be occupied by the LNG plants. He pledged that the resettlement will obey Mozambican law and the relevant international standards, so that this would also be an opportunity for improving the living standards of the affected households.