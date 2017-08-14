"You appear to me like someone who is crying."

Those were the apparently innocent words retired Namibian Defence Force brigadier general Erasmus Kayambu Amupolo said to his wife, Jutty, before he left for his farm in the Omaheke region on 3 August.

He died with five other people that day in a head-on collision on the Dordabis-Leonardville road, where 10 others sustained serious injuries.

Amupolo was laid to rest at Elim village in the Omusati region on Saturday.

His widow said in a statement read on her behalf during the funeral service at the family's homestead in the Oshuungu village that only now is she grasping the prophetic meaning of her husband's last words.

In his condolence message delivered on his behalf by Omusati regional governor Erginus Endjala, President Hage Geingob described Amupolo as a fearless combatant of the People's Liberation Army of Namibia (Plan), and a senior NDF officer who served his country with dedication.

Former NDF chief lieutenant general Martin Shalli, delivered condolence messages from first President Sam Nujoma and former President Hifikepunye Pohamba. They too described the late Amupolo as a fearless fighter, a decorated NDF officer, and a family man whose sudden death has robbed Namibia of a true patriot who contributed immensely to the liberation of the country.

"It is ironic that a man who fought and won so many battles would die suddenly in a motor accident while enjoying his retirement," Nujoma said.

He said Amupolo's death is a sad reminder of the road carnage that is robbing Namibia of precious lives.

The director general of the National Intelligence Agency Phillemon Malima said Amupolo is a hero, and thanked Geingob for according him an official funeral.

The Namibian spoke to some soldiers and junior officers who had served under the late Amupolo, and they were unanimous in describing him as an excellent commander who was firm but fair.

"He was one of those officers who at independence made the integration of former foes into the new defence force a great success," said Wilbard Hamunime, a former member of the SWATF, and now a retired NDF soldier.

Amupolo was born at Oshuungu village 63 years ago.

He went into exile, and joined Plan in 1974. He was a founder member of the NDF in 1990, where he served in various capacities until his retirement in 2014.

Amupolo is survived by his wife and 12 children.