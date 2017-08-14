Rwanda: It's Not Over Yet, Says Amavubi Coach Hey

Despite losing 3-0 to Uganda on Saturday, the national team head coach has insisted that it is not over yet for Amavubi in their pursuit for a ticket to CHAN finals next year in Kenya.

The national football team (Amavubi) will need more than just luck to turn the tide in their favour when they take on Uganda in the second leg of 2018 CHAN third round qualifier on Saturday at Kigali Stadium.

Amavubi will be looking to overturn a 3-0 deficit from the first leg played on Saturday at St Marys Kitende Stadium in Kampala.

Striker Muzamir Mutyaba scored a brace in the 18th and 25th minutes while Derrick Nsibambi added the third goal in the 49th minute to give Hey's team a near-impossible task in the second leg.

However, Hey believes Amavubi can still turn the tables in their favour, "We expected a tough game against Uganda and I cannot blame my players for losing. They did well and created chances but sometimes you need to use the chances that come your way and unfortunately today we didn't."

"We conceded an early penalty, which I think was not the correct decision by the referee. We tried to reorganize again but my players were so nervous after falling behind. We are going to prepare the best we possibly can for the second leg, it's not over yet, anything can happen," Hey noted.

The German tactician, who is yet to taste victory after four competitive matches as Amavubi head coach accused the Burundian referee Pacifique Ndabihahwenimana of not being fair enough.

Rwanda will need to score three or more goals in the second leg if they are to reach the CHAN finals tournament, which will be held in Kenya next year.

"I am disappointed we didn't get anything from the game. My players gave their best, but we just couldn't get an away goal, which would have been a good foundation to build on next Saturday," Hey noted after the match.

Hey will be without experienced center-back Aimable Rucogoza and striker Bernabe Mubumbyi for the second leg after they both received second yellow cards on Saturday.

However, team captain and first choice goalkeeper, Eric 'Bakame' Ndayishimiye will be back in action after missing the first leg against Uganda through suspension. The team returned home last evening.

Meanwhile, Uganda Cranes coach Moses Basena admitted that even with a 3-0 lead, the tie is not over yet.

"We have just played first half so we need to finish our job in Kigali. It is not easy to play against Rwanda, it is first time we beat them 3-0 and we are expecting a tough game in the second leg," he said in the post-match press conference.

Rwanda qualified for the third qualification round after eliminating Tanzania 1-0 on aggregate, while Uganda knocked out South Sudan 5-1.

The third round winners will qualify to represent the East and Central African Zone at next year's finals tournament, alongside hosts Kenya.

The CHAN tournament, which is reserved for players, who feature in their respective domestic leagues across Africa, will be staged from January 11 to February 2..

Aug. 19: Second leg

Rwanda Vs Uganda

Saturday: First leg

Uganda 3-0 Rwanda