Mozambique: Gang of Criminals Gunned Down

Maputo — The Mozambican police on Friday evening killed seven suspect criminals about 07.00 PM in the southern province of Maputo, who are believed to be part of a larger group of gangs that have been involved in house robberies and terrorising the residents of the town of Matola.

The shoot-out took place on the N4 about two kilometres after the toll gate on the route Maputo/Matola.

Speaking to the press this Saturday, the Public Relations officer for Provincial Command of the police, Juace Martins, explained that the authorities also seized three pistols which were found inside the mini-bus used by the criminals.

"They were eight. One of them ran away with an AKM machine gun, but we are working to identify him," said Martins, adding that" the police were following the vehicle and when it stopped suddenly and one the gang members jumped out from the mini-bus and started shooting indiscriminately and the police responded. "

He explained that the vehicle used by the criminals was a taxi-minibus, also called "Chapa", with an inscription indicating that it operates the route from T3 neighbourhood to the village of Marracuene, both in the province of Maputo.

According to Martins, this is the same group that has been terrorizing the residents with armed robberies, rape and murder.

"We are investigating to find out who they are. But all we know that it's a group made up by several subgroups, "he said.

Meanwhile the police have launched an operation to hunt down the fugitive.

Speaking to the independent TV station STV late on Friday, the spokesperson for the Mozambican Police of Maputo province said another operation is under way to arrest the gang members that few days ago shot dead a citizen in Beloluane, in the vicinity of the aluminium smelter Mozal.

"Some of them are on the run and eventually may have been wounded so we have already notified hospitals to be attentive for patients appearing with gunshot injuries", he said.

"Some of them are in police custody, and with their cooperation we will gather more information", he said.