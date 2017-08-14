Nigeria: Firm Deploys Consolidated Payment Solution for Recurring Bills

A Payment solutions firm, PayU Nigeria has introduced PayU Subscription, a convenient payment method, which allows merchants to collect payments from customers who have recurring bills or subscription payments.

Country Manager of PayU Nigeria, Juliet Nwanguma said: "PayU Subscription is an innovative product for businesses who are looking to offer subscription and recurring bill payments to their customers."

It provides customers with a simple, safe and secure alternative to regular direct debit payments. Using tokenisation as the underlying technology, PayU offers a card based recurring payment method for the payment of any recurring bills or subscriptions.

Customers who want to setup recurring or subscription payments are experience difficulty as they are required to go to their bank to complete a direct debit order form. But with PayU Subscription, this is avoided.

Merchants only need their customers to choose the recurring payment option on a weekly, monthly, quarterly or yearly basis."PayU Subscription allows merchants to improve customer satisfaction by offering a more convenient way for their customers to pay for their subscriptions and other recurring bills."

"Ultimately, PayU Subscription helps merchants boost collections and revenue in a quick, convenient and simple way," Nwanguma added.