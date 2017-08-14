Guara-Guara — Mozambican President, Filipe Nyusi, on Saturday reiterated his determination to continue working for the well-being of Guara-Guara population, in the Búzi district, in the central province of Sofala, as well as for the whole Mozambican people.

Nyusi expressed this commitment during a rally in Guara-Guara, the last leg of his three-day visit to Sofala started on Thursday, where he sought to assess the degree of implementation of the Government 5-Year Plan 2015/19.

The visit to Búzi district, according to the president, was surrounded by a shrouded of symbolism since it was in the same place he announced for the first time his candidacy for the last presidential elections.

"I am here to work for the entire Mozambican population and the district of Búzi is in my heart," said Nyusi, who also used excerpts from his inauguration speech in 2015 when he declared to the world that "all Mozambicans have a place in my heart".

District of Buzi, which is blessed with a huge potential for agriculture and livestock, produces large amounts of maize, rice, peanuts, cassava, vegetables and sugarcane.

Unfortunately, it has been unable to fully explore its potential due to the political-military instability that hit the region in the period 2015/16, coupled with a severe drought that hit the central and southern regions of Mozambique in the last two years.

That's one of the reasons during the current journey to Sofala, Nyusi made a case of visiting the most affected districts in 2015/16 by the low level insurgency perpetrated by Renamo, the main opposition party in Mozambique, and the drought that left thousands families facing food insecurity.

"The places I visited are the ones which suffered the most the impact of the political instability that hit the country. Therefore, this visit also seeks to bring back hope to people and reaffirm that none of our promises has been forgotten," stressed Nyusi.

At the rally, Guara-Guara residents seized the opportunity to ask the president for paving the existing 135 kilometres long road which links the administrative post of Tica to district of Búzi, adequate equipment for Buzi district hospital, a secondary school and an institution of higher education.

Nyusi said that the government is doing its best to keep its promises, but restoration of peace is crucial if he is to realise the mission that he has been entrusted by the Mozambican people.

As for the road, which vital for connecting productive areas to the markets, Nyusi said that the government will send a team to the region to carry out a survey about the needs, and then construction will follow.

The president explained that the success of the projects listed in the development agenda depends on increasing production and productivity. As an example, he said that those farmers who used to produce four tonnes per hectare now have to produce more, and so on.

He praised the progress made in the health sector, where the district managed to reduce nurse-to-patient, ratio which fell from one to 25,000 to one to 19,000 very recently.

Nyusi also urged all residents to cooperate with the IV Population and Housing Census which will end on 15 August. He explained the importance of this exercise for decision making processes and designing development policies.

"We will only be in a better position to respond to the needs presented here if we know how many we are, and for that reason we need to be counted," stressed the president.

During his tour to Sofala, Nyusi visited the districts of Gorongosa, Muanza, Chibabava and Búzi, where addressed the local population. He also visited a number of business ventures.