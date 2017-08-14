Zimbabwe: Zimpapers Staffer Slydon Chari Dies

Zimpapers Chief Sub-Editor Slydon Chari has died.

He was 56.

Chari passed on after a short illness.

Affectionately known by his workmates as "Uncle Sly", Chari died at Parirenyatwa Hospital yesterday morning, a day shy of his 57th birthday.

Chari was born on August 14, 1960.

He attended Kudzanai Primary School in Highfield, Harare, before proceeding to Fletcher High School in Gweru.

He furthered his education in Korea after which he joined Zimpapers where he rose through the ranks to the post of Chief Sub-Editor, in which capacity he was responsible for the production of the group's weekly titles, notably The Sunday Mail, Manica Post and Kwayedza.

Chari is survived by his wife Dorothy and three children - Charles, Gladys and Tinotenda.

Mourners are gathered at house number 8302 Budiriro 5, Harare.

Burial arrangements will be announced in due course.

In a condolence message, Zimpapers Production Editor Gareth Willard described Chari as an astute sub-editor, who will be sorely missed.

"Slydon was a first-class sub-editor who set high standards and maintained them," he said.

"He was dedicated and hardworking and trained a lot of upcoming journalists.

"He leaves a void that will be difficult to fill."