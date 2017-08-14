Sudan: Authorities Detain South Darfur Falata Leader

Nyala — Military Intelligence officers detained a prominent Falata leader in South Darfur on Friday, after he protested the way government forces conducted a search campaign in Tullus.

Speaking to Radio Dabanga from Nyala, capital of South Darfur, a source reported that a force of Military Intelligence agents held the head of the Falata Shura Council [Consultative Council], Abdallah Mohamed Arsho, in front of the El Jabal district mosque after the evening prayers.

The source stated that the tribal leader was detained because of his harsh criticism of the behaviour of government forces in the area of Tullus, the homeland of the Falata herders tribe.

Arsho expressed his anger during a meeting with Second Vice-President Hasabo Abdelrahman, who visited Nyala to launch the disarmament campaign in the state.

About two weeks ago, the nazir of the Falata, Yousif Abashar, accused government forces of "stealing the people's property and inspecting women in a non-dignified manner" when they conducted a large-scale search for weapons and cattle in areas inhabited by Falata in Tullus locality.