Zimbabwe: Harare Minister Orders Police to Behave Professionally

In what could be a sign that even some senior government officials are unhappy with the manner in which police officers are conducting themselves, minister of State for Harare Miriam Chikukwa has appealed to the police to behave "professionally" during the Heroes and Defence Forces holidays.

She was addressing journalists at a press conference on the preparations for the holidays in the capital Friday.

"I am appealing to the police in Harare to protect the public and to the public; I am appealing for your cooperation and respect those responsible for your protection. Let us respect each other during the holiday celebrations. Let us engage respectfully; be it the police or civilians.

"To those found on the wrong side of the law, I am appealing to the police to handle such cases professionally, avoiding violence and confrontation with members of the public. I am sure you know as police how to deal with any criminal activity," said Chikukwa.

Her comments come a fortnight after police officers were beaten up by soldiers in central Harare. That was after traffic cops had allegedly thrown a spike at a moving army vehicle.

The minister's comments also come at a time when most Zimbabweans have nothing but utter resentment and contempt for the national police force largely accused of heavy handedness and brazen corruption.

A few months ago, tourism minister publicly said ZRP roadblocks were causing damage to the sector.

Three years ago some police officers were bashed by members of an apostolic faith sect after they stormed a prayer session intending to shut down a shrine on allegations of sexual abuses.

However, home affairs minister, Ignatius Chombo, is not known to have ever condemned the behaviour of his cops.

On the holidays, minister Chikukwa said Harare was ready for the national events.

The opposition has lately complained that the ruling Zanu PF has failed to accommodate all Zimbabweans, making celebration of national holidays such as the Independence Day and Heroes days the ruling party's events excluding millions who support the opposition.

Tsvangirai, last year, castigated the Robert Mugabe regime for personalising national events arguing every Zimbabwean had a right to celebrate such events regardless of political affiliation.