President Robert Mugabe's nephew and cabinet minister, Patrick Zhuwao has reacted angrily to allegations that he was a beneficiary of nepotism.

He was speaking at a public dialogue forum this past week.

Zhuwao slammed critics who view him as a beneficiary of "dynasty politics" allegedly being practised by his uncle.

"I started at the bottom of the structures and I worked my way up," said the Zanu PF youth activist.

"I am not the only relative of President Mugabe. So this nonsense of dynasty politics is nonsensical, and idiotic and stupid."

Zhuwao, the youth and Indigenisation Minister, also defended the partisan conferment of national hero status to Zanu PF loyalists by the Zimbabwean leader.

But in comments about heroes, Zhuwao said President Mugabe was acting within his rights to strip rebellious lieutenants of national hero status when they presumably deviate from the liberation war ideals.

"... It's quite possible that you can be a good Christian but before you die you sin," Zhuwao said.

Zhuwao had been asked why President Mugabe has routinely denied former allies turned rivals their due status of being declared national hero.

Prominent leaders who have been denied the highest honour of the land include former PF Zapu stalwart Thenjiwe Lesabe, ex-Gweru mayor and war veteran Patrick Kombayi and lately former judge Simpson Mutambanengwe.

Lesabe is among former politicians who broke ranks with Zanu PF some seven years ago to revive Zapu while Kombayi died within the MDC ranks having turned a fierce Mugabe critic.

Mutambanengwe's problems with the Zimbabwean leader date back to their liberation war differences and his apparent refusal as then Zimbabwe Election Commission chair to take Zanu PF's partisan instructions.

President Mugabe, who, by default, enjoys the prerogative to either give or deny national hero status, has however honoured loyalists who did not fight the struggle, hitherto used as a basis for one's hero status.

Such heroes include his late fanatical disciple and one cabinet minister Border Gezi who was 16 at independence in 1980 and his first Chief Secretary to the President and Cabinet Charles Utete.

Zhuwao, similarly, denied Mugabe was using national hero conferment as a "patronage tool".

He went on to accuse Zanu PF rivals and the opposition of attempts to undermine the ideals of the country's liberation struggle while challenging youths to salvage them.

"It is the generational mandate upon today's youth to play their role to revive the national liberation project that has been under siege both internally within the ruling Zanu PF and externally within the opposition and foreign interests in Zimbabwe," said the former Norton lawmaker.

"There is no doubt that President Mugabe is the democratically elected and popularly elected custodian of the country's ideological pursuit for total independence has remained committed to and confident in the role that the youth in Zimbabwe must play in the national liberation project."

Zhuwao, born to the late Sabina Mugabe who was interred at the national shrine, had no kind words for war collaborators and war veterans children's associations which have persistently demanded certain privileges because of their background.

"My mother is buried at the national Heroes Acre and it is my mother who is buried at the Heroes Acre. At a personal level, I have no entitlement to be called a hero or anything of the sort," he said.

"I must do whatever is required for everybody else to recognise me as a national hero.

"If we start encouraging and supporting such institutions, they are exclusionary. So, if you were not born of a war veteran, does that make you a second class citizen? It doesn't."