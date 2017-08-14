A car thief suspected to be a Zimbabwean, who was arrested at Johannesburg's OR Tambo International Airport when South African police and aviation officials ordered a Harare-bound aircraft off the runway, will appear in court once investigations have been completed.

An airport tractor had to be called to pull the aircraft back to the loading bay to extricate the suspect identified as Nicholas Marova Zvikomborero.

Zvikomborero is assisting police in the neighbouring country with investigations. SAPS Brigadier Vishnu Naidoo, confirmed in a statement that Zvikomborero will appear in court soon.

He added that the revised intervention, which comes just under a month since the appointment of major-general Helena Dimakatso Ndaba as SAPS commander, was proving to be effective and showing its determination.

The intervention includes a number of security-intensive strategies, such as the installation of CCTV cameras in strategic areas and an increase in visible policing.

The measures were aimed at ensuring the safety and security of the airport, which is a national key point, Police Minister Fikile Mbalula announced in July.

The beefing up of security comes after a wave of serious crimes hit the airport, including robberies, heists and hijackings.

Since then, some criminal activities had been foiled at the airport.

These successes are the result of the intensified cooperation between SAPS, Ekurhuleni Metro, airport management of OR Tambo International Airport and other law enforcement agencies and government departments, which forms an integral part of the plan, read the statement.

There was drama at Johannesburg's OR Tambo International Airport when the South African police and aviation officials ordered the Harare-bound aircraft off the runway and back to its parking bay to allow them to arrest Zvikomborero.

Zvikomborero was placed on the watch list in 2014 after he allegedly rented a vehicle, but never returned it.

At approximately 3pm, two South African police detectives alerted International Airport Aviation Safety officers of a vehicle theft suspect that was on a flight to Harare that needed to be stopped.

The Airport Aviation Safety officers managed to make contact with the airline, through the airport management centre.

The aircraft was towed back to the parking bay after all necessary protocols were adhered to, leading to Zvikomborero's arrest.