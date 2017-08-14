President Robert Mugabe Saturday blasted Tony Blair, alleging that former British Prime Minister was still "angry" over government's land reform programme which resulted in whites being violently evicted from their farms in 2000.

During a speech at Pelandaba Stadium in Gwanda, Matabeleland South province, Mugabe accused the West of being jealousy towards Zimbabwe's "progress" after the land reform programme.

"We took the land because first and foremost, the land is ours, it belongs to us. The British got angry over the programmes being undertaken because they continue to see the country progressing despite the sanctions that are still imposed on us.

"It is nonsensical, absolutely stupid that because we want our land or claiming our land some other countries abroad regard that as a sin. But God gave us the land. He did not give it to Britain.

"I have never seen a Bible Chapter and verse where it is written 'God granted this land to Tony Blair. You are the one I am granting the powers to take Zimbabwean land.'

It is not written anywhere in the Bible. I do not know where Tony Blair got that idea. Just admiring our beautiful country; he is a thief! It is true, he is a thief," Mugabe said.

Mugabe told thousands of his supporters that he discovered Blair was a thief when the former British PM teamed up with then US leader George W Bush to invade Iraq claiming President Saddam Hussein was hiding weapons of mass destruction.

"They killed him (Saddam) for Iraq's oil. Just to steal from someone a gift from God. Bush and Blair are thieves. Up to this day, they have no reason for having invaded Iraq because there were no weapons of mass destruction.

"So what was the main reason of them attacking Hussein? After realising that they had taken the oil, they then admitted erring on the matter. This is a word for you; remember that we have such kind of thieves who say we are the greatest leaders on earth.

That is why we have all these sanctions. Blair is not happy with the acquisition of our land from white farmers," he added.

Before the storm ... Blair and Mugabe

Mugabe also blamed the West for going as far as trying to establish bases in some countries neighbouring Zimbabwe for the purposes of undermining the regime.

"Blair and Bush wanted to attack us. Fortunately, those countries approached refused to aid them. They all refused. They wanted to invade us because of our land. Shame on them! Shame! Now after failing to invade us, Blair went to the European Union saying there is no rule of law, no democracy and no justice in Zimbabwe. That is how we got the sanctions we have today.

"So, we have two friends working together and deciding on imposing sanctions on us. The Westerners are trying to wage another war on us as they believe that we can collapse, but our people support us and they do understand as we fought for our land.

"The land was the number one grievance we talked about at the Lancaster House Conference. So we said we must secure that land through a process of land acquisition which could be supported by you the British," Mugabe said.

Ironically, ever since the land was distributed to black Zimbabweans, the country has been surviving on aid and the economy continues to sink deeper.