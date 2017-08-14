Frustrated, face down and dazed, Paramount chief Lundu walked out of the Ngonis Umtheto function on Saturday in Mzimba in protest to Gawa Undi's selection of a junior chewa chief, Traditional Authority Masambakhunda, to represent him, tactically, snubbing Lundu who is senior.

The controversial and loud mouth Lundu could not believe it was true until it was on his doorsteps and, embarrassed, he walked away from the function--dejected and belittled.

Nyasa Times reporter at the function say he saw an overtly defeated Lundu, sweating and shaking his head in disbelief accompanied by some visibly angry aides whisking the disgraced Lundu to some unknown comfort.

The function was colourful and Lundu, according to inside sources, came confident that he will speak on behalf of the Chewa supreme chief, Gawa Undi.

However, things turned acidic for Lundu when Director of Ceremony at the function announced that Masambankhunda of Lilongwe was one representing Chilombo Mwini Gawa Undi.

This did not go well with Lundu who considers himself head of Chewa's in Malawi owing to his title of Paramount.

Speaking on condition of anonymity, an executive member of the Chewa Heritage Group said it appears there is general condemnation of Lundu among the chewa fraternity owing to his increased divisive speeches he lets loose to different people and organisations.

"I can tell you without fear that Chewas are peace loving people. However, what Lundu has been doing lately does not embody who we are," he said.

He added that even Gawa Undi could have earned himself a bad name had he went ahead to allow Lundu to represent him.

"Just lookat what he did? Gawa Undi is our supreme chief. His directions are supreme. But look at what Lundu did? He walks away... !

"Lundu is disrespectful and has always been. He feels bigger and looks at himself as powerful. What he did at Umtheto is disrespectful to Gawa Undi," said the member.

The senior member further explained that Lundu owes his position of paramount chief to political machinations not necessarily that he is the highest and deserved that title among the Chewa in Malawi.

"He owes much of his power to his association with the ruling powers," he said.

There was no immediate comment from Lundu as his phones went unanswered. Nyasa Times, however, will endeavour to get his side of the story.

Recently, Lundu was in the news attacking Prophet Shepherd Bushiri's Enlightened Christian Gathering (ECG), saying it should be banned from operating in Chikwawa District.

This came barely months after the Parliament rejected to have him in the board Malawi Broadcasting Corporation (MBC) saying he is too political and hardly level headed.

Umthetho is one of the country's main cultural festivals pitted together with Kulamba for the Chewa and Mulhakho for the Lhomwe.