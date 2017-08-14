Kenya Police Deny Mungiki Attacks in Mathare, Dandora

Widespread reports of Mungiki attacks in Nairobi's Mathare, Lucky Summer and Dandora on Sunday night were false alarms, police have said.

The reports contained in videos, texts, pictures and Facebook live posts, according to Nairobi County Police Commander Japhet Koome, were fabricated to cause panic and incite Kenyans.

BANKER

Mr Koome said police were in pursuit of a banker who is suspected to have circulated the videos alleging presence of armed members of the outlawed sect dressed in police uniforms.

"The only people who were on patrol at night were police and since we have heightened security in all estates in the city, we had very few incidents of crime. The city was actually very peaceful," Mr Koome said.

He said several people had been arrested and others were being sought in connection to the spread of the "false and alarming information".

A Facebook user went live at night with videos of alleged Mungiki going up and down in his estate.

CALLS

In the link, he voiced that the group were raiding homes, raping and killing people.

The Facebook account has since been deactivated.

The Nation received several distress calls from residents of the areas but when we contacted the police, they told us they were on the ground, and that they had not received any information on the attacks.

Mr Koome went ahead to ask the media to circulate his personal mobile number so that those in distress could call and give him directions so that he can send reinforcement.

"All we got was people living in other areas, giving us the reports that Mathare and Lucky Summer were under attack. There were only calls of concern," Mr Koome said.

MILITARY

Earlier Sunday, a message was circulated on WhatsApp groups, warning members of a certain community of an imminent Mungiki attacks.

He also dispelled rumours that the military had been deployed to disperse protestors, saying the police were in charge of the operation to restore order and that the National Youth Service, Kenya Forestry Service and prison warders were gazetted to supplement the police.

"I am in charge and I know who I am working with," Mr Koome said.

"The officers are well equipped, and trained to handle the situation. We have not reached to the level of needing the military."