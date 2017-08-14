MDC-T deputy youth chairperson Stewart Shakespeare Mukoyi is suing Higher Education minister Jonathan Moyo and the Herald newspaper for utterances made over the recent attack on the party's VP Thokozani Khupe and her colleagues in Bulawayo.

Summons to the minister and the local paper by Mukoyi's lawyers Mavhunga and Associates Legal Practitioners, allege that the Herald published a story titled "Tsvangirai dispatched thugs to Bulawayo" while Moyo tweeted a statement alleging Mukoyi was one of Khupe's attackers.

"Our client instructs that on 7 August 2017 you published a statement on your twitter account which statement read "Shakespeare Mukoyi an MDC-T Youth leader was in the group that violently attacked Thokozani Khupe, Abedinico Bhebhe, Lovemore Moyo and others."

The lawyers said Moyo proceeded to identify (by circle) a person on a picture whom he claimed was Mukoyi and yet, in actual fact, it was not him.

"Our client advises that on 8 August 2017 you caused to publish an article titled 'Tsvangirai dispatched thugs to Bulawayo' which was written by your Sydney Kawadza," the lawyers wrote to the Herald.

"Within the article you wrote that the youths, who appeared in a video that has gone viral on social media which purported that MDC-T deputy national youth Chairman Shakespeare Mukoyi appeared in Court for allegedly threatening to assault police officers."

The bashing of Khupe and her colleagues forced MDC-T president Morgan Tsvangirai to suspended the party's deputy Treasurer Charlton Hwende, MP Tabitha Khumalo and three youths.

The attack on Khupe followed unconfirmed reports that Tsvangirai's deputy was urging members of the party not to attend the Zimbabwe Grounds event during which MDC-T joined six other opposition parties in Harare.

The parties formed the MDC Alliance that endorsed Tsvangirai as the 2018 presidential candidate to contest in the harmonized elections.