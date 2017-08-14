14 August 2017

Daily Trust (Abuja)

Nigeria: NDE Trains 400 Youths On Agricultural Skills

Tagged:

Related Topics

By Christiana T. Alabi

Kaduna — The National Directorate of Employment (NDE) in collaboration with C. Hassan Consultancy Ltd. has commenced a refresher training of 400 unemployed youths in Kaduna state on agricultural skills for gainful employment.

The training, according to the Director-General of NDE, Dr. Nasiru M. Ladan is to impart on the trainees, skills such as crop production, livestock farming, processing, packaging, marketing along its value chain as well as basic agripreneural management.

In his keynote address at the flag-off exercise, Ladan stated that the agricultural sector has a vast window of opportunities along its value chain; lamenting that the opportunities are yet to be fully tapped for job creation for the unemployed youths across the states.

According to him, Kaduna state was chosen to host the training because of its agrarian nature. He further noted that the training will help to encourage agripreneural/farmers to produce and process more food for local consumption and export. "This will at the long run make us self sufficient in food production and step up food security," he added.

"The training is expected to be carried out in the three senatorial districts of the state. While Kaduna will train 140 participants, Zaria will train 130 and Kafanchan, 130 participants," he said.

Nigeria

Boko Haram Carries Out 'Two-Hour' Attack On Borno Community, Kills Four

No fewer than four persons were killed in an attack by Boko Haram insurgents at Wanori-Amarwa community of Konduga Local… Read more »

Copyright © 2017 Daily Trust. All rights reserved. Distributed by AllAfrica Global Media (allAfrica.com). To contact the copyright holder directly for corrections — or for permission to republish or make other authorized use of this material, click here.

AllAfrica publishes around 900 reports a day from more than 150 news organizations and over 500 other institutions and individuals, representing a diversity of positions on every topic. We publish news and views ranging from vigorous opponents of governments to government publications and spokespersons. Publishers named above each report are responsible for their own content, which AllAfrica does not have the legal right to edit or correct.

Articles and commentaries that identify allAfrica.com as the publisher are produced or commissioned by AllAfrica. To address comments or complaints, please Contact us.