14 August 2017

The Nation (Nairobi)

Kenya: Matthew Lempurkel Spends Night in Nairobi Police Cell

By Stella Cherono

Outgoing Laikipia North MP Matthew Lempurkel spent the night at Central Police Station in Nairobi after being arrested.

Early Monday morning, police officers from the Directorate of Criminal Investigations (DCI) in Rift Valley picked up the lawmaker from the station with an aim of presenting him in court.

However, he was later returned to the station.

RANCHES

Central police boss Robinson Thuku confirmed that Mr Lempurkel was in their custody but could not give more details about the matter, saying it was being handled by the DCI.

It is not yet clear why Mr Lempurkel was arrested but, recently, he has been arrested several times for incitement and hate speech.

Mr Lempurkel was on July 22 arrested after he allegedly said that foreigners would leave Laikipia soon.

He was accused of inciting locals to evict ranch owners.

He had been arrested in November last year for assaulting incoming MP Sarah Korere during a meeting at Harambee House in Nairobi.

KORERE

The meeting was meant to resolve conflicts in the Rift Valley.

ODM leader Raila Odinga visited Mr Lempurkel at the Central Police Station on Monday morning.

Mr Lempurkel lost his seat to former nominated MP Sarah Korere.

Ms Korere garnered 10,767 votes against Lempurkel's 7,686 and Maina Munene's (Independent) 6,048.

