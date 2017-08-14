Kenya: Kuresoi Farmer Counts Losses As Stray Leopard Kills 30 Sheep

A farmer in Kuresoi North, Nakuru County is counting losses after an animal suspected to be a leopard attacked and killed thirty of his sheep on Sunday night.

The dead sheep were bitten on the neck and stomach with no other injuries elsewhere on their bodied.

The owner of the sheep, Mr Samuel Kamau, said his daughter heard the animals bleating but assumed those to be normal noises that they usually make.

"I have incurred a loss of Sh240,000 since one sheep is worth at least Sh8,000," a distraught Mr Kamau told Nation.

He said the same animal also killed two sheep on his neighbour's farm the same night before disappearing into the darkness.

He said he will push for compensation for the loss incurred from the Kenya Wildlife Service (KWS).

According to residents, the wild animal may have strayed from the neighbouring Koibatek Forest and has been seen roaming around the homesteads before.

LEOPARD SEEN

"Last week when going home from Molo Town on my motorcycle I saw the leopard on the road. When I directed my head lights towards it, it ran and hid in the bushes," Mr Sammy Njoroge, a boda boda rider said.

He added that he feared the animal could attack children as they go to school early in the morning, once the school holidays end.

Another resident, Mr Githinji Muraya, said a leopard was hit by a vehicle about two weeks ago along the Molo-Keringet road.

"The forest is right in the middle of a human settlement so none of us is safe," he noted.

He also called on KWS to compensate the two farmers.