Kenya Private Sector Urges Legal Channels to Challenge Poll Results

Nairobi — The Kenyan Business Community has called on leaders with disputes arising from the just concluded general elections to follow laid down processes and procedures in seeking redress.

Under the Kenya Private Sector Alliance initiative - Mkenya Daima - the business community says pursuing legal dispute resolution channels will not only ensure peace and stability in the country but also allow businesses to run effectively.

"The frequent and active resort to the courts by various parties involved in the electoral process in the pre-election period is immediate evidence of the confidence that political players have in our judiciary," said Hannington Gaya, the chair of media owners association.

"Therefore we urge all who are aggrieved by the election outcomes to follow constitutional avenues."

Gaya has also called on business owners not to panic but to carry on with their daily routine activities assuring them of adequate security provision.

"We are heartened by and take the cue from the president's speech which stresses the paramount objective of building a prosperous and united country based on inclusivity, merit, hard work and honesty."

The business community emphasized on the need for continued policy consistency in fiscal and regulatory policy in accelerating job creation, youth empowerment and promotion of large and small enterprises.

"To achieve all this goals, business needs the incoming government to continue its push to remove barriers to doing business, most importantly reductions in critical input costs such as power and transport."