Uganda Licenses 3 Flower Firms to Develop Free Zones

Kampala — The Uganda Free Zones Authority has issued 3 developer's licenses to Wagagai Ltd, Jambo Roses Ltd and Ugarose flower to operate as free zone.

"The flower sector is one of the sectors that has potential to create thousands of jobs to our citizens.

"As government we're committed to support investors who invest in the flower sector because Uganda has got a favorable environment for Foreign Direct Investments," said Evelyn Anite, Uganda's State Minister for Investment.

Anite observed that FDIs are contributing much towards the country's economic development.

"On annual basis, the FDIs are contributing $916m but majority of them are in manufacturing and services sector yet there are other sectors where they can do better such as the flower sector," said Anite.

Anite, who handed over the License to the developers, said the Government is committed to support investors in the flower sector as it does to manufacturers.

The main activities that will take place in the free zones will be growing and exporting flower cuttings for both Wagagai Ltd and Jambo Rose.

Ugarose Flower Ltd will focus on growing, packaging and exporting of fresh cut rose flowers.

The Minister assured investors that the cost of doing business in the flower sector will come down soon when the two power dams of Karuma and Ishimba come on board.

Richard Jabo the Executive Director of UFZA said some companies that they have granted Free Zones have set up health facilities and schools as part of their corporate Social Responsibility thus bringing services closer to the people.

UFZA has issued to over five companies Licenses to develop Free Zone in Uganda. Some of the companies which were granted licenses to develop Free Zone s include Arua SEZ, Nilus Limited in Jinja , Uganda Wood Impex Ltd located in Kalungu district and three more flower companies namely Royal Van Zanten, Fiduga Limited among other companies .