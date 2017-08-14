South Africa: Meintjes Returns to Team Dimension Data

Louis Meintjes will return to the Team Dimension Data for Qhubeka team in 2018.

Meintjes (25), placed eighth in the General Classification at both the 2016 and 2017 Tour de France events.

Founded in 2007 by Doug Ryder, Team Dimension Data for Qhubeka has notched up several milestones in the past decade.

In 2013, it became Africa's first-ever UCI-registered Professional Continental cycling team.

In 2015, the team made history by becoming the first African team to compete in the Tour de France alongside four other wild-card teams. Team Dimension Data for Qhubeka secured World Tour status in 2016 and signed sprinter, Mark Cavendish, whose performance during last year's Tour de France catapulted the team to fame, when he won four stages.

" I am super excited to be coming back home to an African team, and to work with the Qhubeka charity once again," Meintjes said.

"My choice to come home was easy, as Team Dimension Data stands out from other professional teams. They don't only ride to win, but also for a more important cause - to mobilise people on bicycles in Africa.

"In the past two years I've gained tremendous experience from a European team, and I aim to use that experience to contribute to the success of Team Dimension Data for Qhubeka.

"African cycling has stepped up to a world class level over the last 5 years. I want to thank Doug Ryder and Team Dimension Data for believing in me. Together, we can take Africa's team to the top step of the podium by 2020."

Source: Sport24