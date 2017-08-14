Mzuni FC also known as 'The Green Intellectuals' had an awful weekend after losing both games in their Central Region Tour in the Week 15 of the TNM Super League.

They lost 1-0 to Silver Strikers who have climbed up the ladder to top position on Saturday at Silver Stadium before losing 3-2 to debutants Master Security Services FC 24 Hours later at the Dedza Stadium.

The Mzuzu University students still have a chance to push up further on the 16 member log table if they can manage to win their last match against second placed Mighty Be Forward Wanderers this coming Sunday to dislodge Master Security on position 12.

The win can squeeze them only if Kamuzu Barracks (K.B) and Mafco can FC flop in their remaining games.

K.B and Mafco both have 18 poits and are on positions 10 and 11 respectively.

Two bottom placed teams Dwangwa (15) and Chitipa (16) finished their first round journey with surprising victories.

Dwangwa thumped defending champions K.B 3.0 on Saturday while Chitipa beat Mafco 2-1 on Sunday.

'The Bankers' Silver Strikers are on the driving seat with 29 points from 13 games while Wanderers are on second with 28 points from 12 games.

Civil Sporting Club come third with 22 points from 14 games while Moyale are on fourth with the same number of points accumulated from 13 games.

Nyasa Big Bullets concludes the top five list with 21 points from 12 games.

Meanwhile three teams who are at the bottom of the table namely Dwangwa United, Blantyre United and Chitipa United are the first to conclude the first round games.

Silver Strikers, Moyale Barracks, Red Lions, and Mafco have two games to wind up the season, rivals Wanderers and Nyasa Big Bullets have three games each remaining while Civil Sporting, K.B, Azam, Wizards and Blue Eagles have a game each to wrap up the first half of the 2017-18 TNM Super League marathon.