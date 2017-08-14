South Africa: Kevin Anderson Into World's Top 30

South Africa top tennis player, Kevin Anderson , has jumped five spots to No 27 on the official ATP rankings.

This follows Anderson's run to the quarter-finals of last week's Montreal Masters where he was defeated 7-5, 6-4 by eventual champion Alexander Zverev of Germany.

Anderson, 31, also lost to Zverev the previous week in the Washington final - a result that catapulted him from No 45 to No 32 in the rankings.Anderson, whose highest ranking was No 10 in 2015, will be buoyed by his recent form after an injury plagued 2016.This week he is in action in the Cincinnati Masters where he will face Alexandr Dolgopolov of the Ukraine in his first match on Tuesday. Top 20 in the latest ATP Tour rankings:

1. Andy Murray (GBR) 7 750

2. Rafael Nadal (ESP) 7 555

3. Roger Federer (SUI) 7 145

4. Stan Wawrinka (SUI) 5 780

5. Novak Djokovic (SRB) 5 325

6. Marin Cilic (CRO) 5 155

7. Alexander Zverev (GER) 4 470

8. Dominic Thiem (AUT) 4 030

9. Kei Nishikori (JPN) 3 285

10. Milos Raonic (CAN) 3 230

11. Grigor Dimitrov (BUL) 3 070

12. Jo-Wilfried Tsonga (FRA) 2 770

13. David Goffin (BEL) 2 560

14. Roberto Bautista Agut (ESP) 2 425

15. Tomas Berdych (CZE) 2 390

16. Jack Sock (USA) 2 335

17. Pablo Carreno Busta (ESP) 2 305

18. Lucas Pouille (FRA) 2 220

19. John Isner (USA) 2 110

20. Sam Querrey (USA) 2 060

Selected others:

27. Kevin Anderson (RSA) 1 440

67. Denis Shapovalov (CAN) 721

Source: Sport24